Beloved Culinary Host Is Currently Expecting, Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings

Nicole Enayati is pregnant! The beloved podcast host and YouTube star is expecting her and husband David Enayati’s first child.

Enayati, who co-hosts the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel and the podcast A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich, did not make an official pregnancy announcement on social media but instead announced the news during a live Mythical Kitchen show.

In celebrating her big news, Enayati has been sharing baby bump updates along the way in a social media series called “Baby Bump Kitchen.”

In each episode of the series, Enayati makes a dish based off a food that is the same size as her growing baby. “I’m so excited to have you on this journey with me,” she wrote in an Instagram post in May in which she made a roasted beet pasta with toasted poppy seeds. “This week, my baby is the size of a poppy seed!” she said at the start of the video.

In other “Baby Bump Kitchen” episodes, she has made: lamb and beef meatballs in honor of her baby being the size of a sesame seed; blueberry pancakes in honor of her blueberry-sized baby; date focaccia bread in honor of her baby being the size of a date; peach panzanella salad for her peach-sized baby; and many more.

She also shared her pregnancy cravings on Mythical Kitchen this week. It sounds like her pregnancy has been chock full of wild hankerings, as she’s been craving Vegemite on toast, chocolate with corn flakes, and of course Taco Bell. More specifically, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch as well as a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito – hold the rice, add potatoes, and then about 12 fire sauces.

She’s also mentioned the pregnancy in other instances on social media. “Pregnancy is wild because what do you mean I started crying on my way to work at 8 am when Corinne Bailey Rae’s [‘Call Me When You Get This’] comes on my car’s Spotify shuffle bc I remember her husband passed away???” she tweeted in April.

Fans have been eager to congratulate the beloved culinary personality in comments on social media. “AHHHHHH CONGRATS!!!!!!!!! Can’t wait for the cutest little mythical kitchen baby!!!” one fan wrote in February.

“Honored to be pregnant at the same time as you! I’ve cried bc my husband prepped the ingredients for dinner so I didn’t have to deal with chopping,” one fan said in April. “I’ve also cried over missing lox. We’re in the trenches here.”

“I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU AND YOUR HUBBY!!!! Congrats!!!” another wrote in February.

Enayati hosts the Mythical Kitchen YouTube cooking channel with Josh Scherer, Trevor Evarts, Vianai Austin and Lily Cousins. She and Scherer also host the podcast A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich together.