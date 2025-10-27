Beloved Culinary Host Welcomes Her First Child

Nicole Enayati is a mom! The beloved culinary host announced Friday that she and husband David Enayati had welcomed their first child.

Enayati, who co-hosts Mythical Kitchen on YouTube and the podcast A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich, shared sweet photos of daughter Eve on Instagram in a joint post with her husband she captioned, “Welcome to the world, Eve Enayati. You are everything!”

Enayati’s fans and followers were quick to celebrate her motherhood milestone, with one person writing, “Congratulations!!! She’s precious!” Someone else wrote that Eve was “already the coolest kid around,” while a third chimed in, “She’s perfect. So happy for you guys.”

Enayati, who announced she was pregnant with her first child back in April during a live Mythical Kitchen show, has been keeping fans updated on her motherhood journey via a social media series she’s been calling “Baby Bump Kitchen.” In each episode of the series, Enayati made a dish based off of a food that was the same size as her growing baby, with the last episode featuring carrots inspired by “incredible Persian rice dish Shirin pollo” back in September.

Other dishes inspired by Enayati’s pregnancy included lamb and beef meatballs while celebrating the sesame seed; blueberry pancakes celebrating her blueberry-sized baby; date focaccia bread to highlight the date; and peach panzanella salad for her peach-sized baby.

Enayati also shared her pregnancy cravings on Mythical Kitchen, revealing that she had been hankering for Vegemite on toast, chocolate with corn flakes, and one specific Taco Bell order — Cheesy Gordita Crunch and a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito without rice, added potatoes, and then about 12 Fire sauces.