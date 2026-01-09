Culinary Host Steps Away From Her Show for Maternity Leave

Mythical Kitchen fans will be missing Nicole Enayati as she goes on maternity leave from her popular YouTube shows.

Enayati, who gave birth to her first child back in October, announced on the Dec. 21 episode of her podcast A Hotdog Is a Sandwich that she would be taking a break to spend time with her newborn.

Enayati revealed on the podcast, which was taped before she gave birth, that the episode titled “Trying Every Buldak Ramen Flavor” would be her “last podcast” for a while.

“I’m having a baby,” she said at the start of the episode. “I’m gonna be going on maternity leave, so you’re not gonna see my face for a long time, but we do have some audio-only episodes that you can still hear this gorgeous voice.”

Later in the podcast, Enayati’s co-host Josh Scherer offered her “very sincere congratulations” ahead of the birth of her first child.



“I know how much it means to you and know that you’ve always said that you wanted to be a mother,” he told an emotional Enayati, “and I’ve always looked at you as somebody who’s going to be a great mother.”

While fans will get to see Scherer continue the show with a rotating schedule of guest hosts, Enayati admitted she thought it would be “such a transition to work all the time and then not,” adding, “I’m just gonna miss it a lot.”

“I’ll be back, hopefully,” she added. “Knock on wood, I’ll be back.”

On Oct. 24, the culinary host announced that she and husband David Enayati welcomed daughter Eve Enayati. “Welcome to the world, Eve Enayati. You are everything!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.