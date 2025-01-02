Isla Fisher Shares Message About ‘Gratitude’ in Wake of Sacha Baron Cohen Split

Isla Fisher celebrated the end of 2024 with a message of gratitude. The Wolf Like Me actress, 48, took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to share a smiling selfie alongside a loving note for her supporters less than a year after announcing her divorce from ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

“I’m ending 2024 with gratitude. For my family and old friends who have supported and loved me, to the new friends who have opened their hearts and homes to me and my children and to those who keep shooting me texts to check in,” Fisher wrote. “I love you all and wish you the happiest 2025.” In the caption, Fisher wrote simply, “See you next year!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On April 5, 2024, Fisher and Baron Cohen, 53, announced that they had filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage and three children together. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” wrote the Borat actor and Wedding Crashers actress alongside a photo of the couple wearing tennis outfits.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Fisher and Baron Cohen first met in 2001 in Sydney, Australia, and the two would go on to get engaged in 2004. Three years later, they welcomed their first child together, and in March 2010, they tied the knot. The former couple has long kept their family out of the spotlight, with Fisher previously telling The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2022 that keeping her family life private was “valuable” to her.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher pose for a photo during a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, Pool)

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” she shared at the time. “… But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection. And, otherwise, I just think it’s nice to keep some things for yourself.”

In June 2021, Fisher echoed to Marie Claire Australia that she had always wanted to provide a “normal childhood” for her three children. “Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age,” Fisher said. “I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny.”