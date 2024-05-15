Isla Fisher Speaks out Amid Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher is thanking her fans for their "kindness and support" amid her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen. A month after the Wedding Crashers actress, 48, announced that she and the Borat star, 52, had been separated since 2023, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude toward her followers while she navigates the end of her 13 years of marriage.

Posting a photo of herself wearing a purple dress and green jacket on May 14, Fisher wrote alongside a kissing emoji, "Thank you for all your kindness and support."

Fisher and Baron Cohen, who share three kids, announced in April that they had broken up last year. Sharing a joint statement on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of them in tennis wear, the former couple wrote, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Fisher and Baron Cohen have long kept their relationship out of the spotlight, with the Confessions of a Shopaholic star telling Australian Women's Weekly in 2022 that she gets "nervous talking about" her marriage to the star. "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me," she explained at the time. "I don't know if that's the secret. But having a shared ability to find humour in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection ... And otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."

Fisher and Baron Cohen first met in 2001 at a party in the actress' native Australia and later got engaged in 2004. The two tied the knot in 2010. Fisher and Baron Cohen's divorce news came amid the latter's feud with his Brothers Grimsby co-star Rebel Wilson, who accused him of harassment and unprofessional behavior on the set of the comedy in her book, Rebel Rising. The actor has denied all allegations Wilson has leveled against him.