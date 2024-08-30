Isla Fisher 'Letting Loose' After Split From 'Controlling' Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher is embracing a new chapter in her life following her recent divorce from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, 52. According to sources, the Confessions of a Shopaholic star, 48, is reveling in her newfound freedom and rediscovering her lively personality.

An unnamed confidant close to Fisher revealed to Star via OK! Magazine, "He was controlling, so she's really letting loose and celebrating being single again." The source added, "And pals are cheering her on, saying it's the least she deserves following years of tension and unhappiness. It's the first summer in a long time she's felt truly carefree and happy. She'd never call it a divorce party, but that's pretty much what it is."

The couple, who had been together for over two decades, publicly announced their separation in April 2024, although court documents indicate they had initiated divorce proceedings in late 2023. In a joint statement, Fisher and Cohen expressed, "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. We forever share in our devotion and love for our [three] children."

The insider painted a picture of Fisher's transformation since the split, stating, "Isla had the weight of the world on her shoulders. But that's all lifted, and she's back to the joyful woman people knew her to be before she got dragged down by Sacha."

Fisher and Cohen's relationship produced three children – two daughters and a son. Despite the challenges in their marriage, both parties have emphasized their continued commitment to co-parenting.

An insider told Us Weekly, "They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention. They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family."

In the wake of her divorce, Fisher appears to be embracing her independence and rediscovering her joy. On Aug. 28, the actress shared a bedroom selfie on her Instagram Stories, showcasing a blue dress from the Brazilian brand FARM Rio. The photograph, shared via Daily Mail, depicted Fisher lying on a bed in her new ensemble.

The dress, featuring puffy short sleeves and intricate white embroidery, highlighted Fisher's figure with its low-cut design. She accessorized with gold earrings and clear brown-framed glasses, opting for a natural makeup look. Her long brown hair, styled in a side part, completed the appearance. Along with the snap, Fisher sent a message of gratitude, writing, "Thanks for my dress @farmrio," followed by a red heart emoji.