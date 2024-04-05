Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Are Getting Divorced

The 'Borat' actor and the 'Wedding Crashers' star have been together for decades.

One of Hollywood's most beloved comedic couples, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, are calling it quits. The pair announced their divorce on Friday via Instagram's Story function. (Page Six claims the announcement was sparked by its inquiries into the split.)

Even with the couple's announcement, they tried to keep things lighthearted. They shared a statement alongside an image of themselves dressed in tennis gear during happier times.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the couple wrote. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

They've been married for 14 years, but their relationship goes back even longer, with the Borat star and the Wedding Crashers actress becoming engaged in 2004.

This divorce news comes as Cohen's feud with his Brothers Grimsby co-star Rebel Wilson has been making headlines in media outlets around the globe. Wilson accused Cohen of harassment and unprofessional behavior, branding him a "massive asshole."

This is a developing story.