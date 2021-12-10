Isla Fisher Addresses ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel Rumors (Exclusive)

After Owen Wilson stated Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin was “working on something” to make a sequel to the 2005 smash hit comedy blockbuster happen, Isla Fisher admits she doesn’t know what’s going on with it at the moment. While chatting with PopCulture.com about her new animated film Back to the Outback, now streaming on Netflix, the Australian actress acknowledges the fan fervor for the film but isn’t part of those talks just yet.



“I know that a lot of people are trying to make that happen and I guess it’s a really important — or at least joyful memory for a lot of people,” she told PopCulture. “So hopefully we can make it come true. I’m definitely not in the loop as to what’s happening right now though.”



This past June, Wilson, who starred alongside Fisher, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams and Bradley Cooper, dispelled rumors the production was starting up in August. “That’s not right,” he told Variety, adding how he had still been “talking with Vince” but nothing was materializing. “If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to make something good. But it’s sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile,” he said of a prospective sequel.

In an interview with our sister site ComicBook.com last year, Fisher reiterated her interest in the sequel, stating she would be “100% down” for another installment.”I think there is a ton of comedy to be mined in that setup,” Fisher said. “I think those two have such a great, natural chemistry. I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac. It would be really fun to go step back into that role that sort of made me lucky enough to be cast in fantastic movies like [Godmothered]. Yeah, it’d be great fun!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is not the first time rumors of a sequel to Wedding Crashers picked up. In 2016, Fisher made headlines after mentioning a sequel was picked up by New Line Cinema. Going off on what she was told by Vaughn, the original film grossed more than $285 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. Following the story of two divorce mediators who crash weddings to meet women with Vaughn’s character finally tying the knot with Fisher’s, the film was credited to helping revive adult-oriented R-rated comedies — something that has since fizzled out at the box office.

In the meantime, Fisher can be seen in Netflix’s newest animated feature film, Back to the Outback — the perfect movie to watch with families this holiday season and one Fisher calls a “love letter” to her native Australia. “I thought there was something so sweet about this motley crew of deadly creatures that are outcast by society, that go on this journey together,” Fisher told PopCulture. “They all had such cute little individual personalities and the way they interacted was so funny and I thought it could just be something really special.”

Back to the Outback is dangerously cute and now streaming on Netflix. For more on Wedding Crashers and all your Netflix news, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.