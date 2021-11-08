Ireland Baldwin Compares Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy to Dad Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting

Many celebrities have been weighing in on the situation surrounding Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, which left eight people dead and dozens more injured. According to HollywoodLife.com, Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin defended the rapper amid allegations that he should have stopped the concert while the chaos was unfolding. In her statement, which was posted on her Instagram Story and has since been deleted, Ireland even compared the situation to one concerning her father, who accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust after he was handed a gun that he believed to have been safe to use.

“Y’all are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation,” Ireland’s message began. She continued to say that this “bandwagon” started off with the situation that surrounded Alec and, now, concerns Scott. While she defended both her father and Scott for their respective incidents, Ireland did share that she was “heartbroken” for those who lost loved ones during the Astroworld concert.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad…and now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?” Ireland continued. “I’ll start by saying I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they are going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors.” Ireland’s defense didn’t stop there. She then took aim at “cancel culture” and encouraged those who have been criticizing Alec and Scott to “do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bulls—t.”

“People lost their children at this who and you’ve got say is that Travis Scott’s music is demonic and be belongs in prison? Jesus,” she added. Ireland acknowledged in another post that the rapper “incites the rage” at his concerts. But, she continued, “I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bulls— when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.” As previously mentioned, these posts have since been deleted.

This isn’t the first time that Ireland has spoken out on the Rust accident, which took place in late October on set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The incident not only led to Hutchins’ death, but director Joel Souza was also hospitalized and later released after receiving treatment. Ireland took to her Instagram Story to send her “love and support” to Hutchins’ family and “healing thoughts” to Souza. She added that she wished that she could “hug my dad extra tight today.”