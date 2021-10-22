Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Speaks out After Fatal Prop Gun Accident on ‘Rust’ Set

Alec Baldwin has the support of his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, in the wake of a fatal incident on the set of his movie Rust. Thursday, the actor discharged a prop gun on set, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury of director Joel Souza. Friday, Baldwin’s 25-year-old daughter took to Instagram Story to send her “love and support” to Hutchins’ family and “healing thoughts” to Souza.

As for her father, Ireland wrote, “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.” Alec, who is also producing the New Mexico-based film, released a statement on Twitter Friday after being interviewed by police, saying there were “no words” to convey the “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he continued. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec’s brother, Stephen Baldwin, also released a statement on social media, writing on Instagram shortly after the incident, “Asking for your prayers tonight. Friends, not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident. Thank you.”

Friday morning, Alec’s Rust co-star Frances Fisher, tweeted that Souza was out of the hospital, also sharing an emotional tribute to Hutchins. “Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna – I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room,” she began her post. “I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography. There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.”

Thursday, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said that what exactly happened on set was still under investigation. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident at this time.