Interesting Career Update on Tom Selleck

Nearly a year after Blue Bloods aired its series finale, Tom Selleck has made an interesting career change.

Deadline reports that the Emmy-winning actor has signed with UTA for representation.

While Selleck hasn’t acted since Blue Bloods wrapped, this could be a sign that he’s looking for the next step in his career. According to the official website, United Talent Agency represents actors, writers, directors, musicians, authors, athletes, digital creators, and more, so there is certainly a lot for him to do, career-wise. On top of acting, Selleck released his memoir, You Never Know, in 2024, detailing his “accidental” rise to fame and decades-long career.

Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: CBS

Selleck spent 15 years portraying Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods and is also known for his role as Thomas Magnum in the original Magnum P.I. in the ‘80s for eight seasons. He received five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the latter, winning in 1984. Additional notable credits include Three Men and a Baby, Baseball, The Rockford Files, Las Vegas, and The Sacketts. Now that he’s signed with another agency, it’s possible it won’t be long until he adds another project to his extensive filmography.

Meanwhile, fans have been hoping to see Selleck return as Frank Reagan for the Blue Bloods expansion series, Boston Blue. Donnie Wahlberg stars in the show as Detective Danny Reagan, reprising his Blue Bloods role, while Bridget Moynahan appeared as Erin Reagan in the series premiere. Marisa Ramirez, meanwhile, has been recurring as Maria Baez. Many people are itching for Frank to also return, whether he visits his son in Boston or Danny goes back to New York. Selleck recently admitted he doesn’t know if he’d do Boston Blue, but perhaps that will change now.

CAA previously represented Selleck, and despite signing with UTA, he will still be represented with Ziffren Brittenham LLP, N2N Entertainment, and Wolf-Kasteler Public Relationships. Whatever happens for Selleck next might not be too far away, as he’s likely cooking up some ideas for his next career move. The wait will be worth it, and in the meantime, there are plenty of projects that fans can watch to occupy themselves, including all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, which are streaming on Paramount+.