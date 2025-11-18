Tom Selleck Gives Candid Response When Asked If He’d Cameo on ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’

Tom Selleck isn’t mincing words when it comes to a possible Frank Reagan appearance on Boston Blue.

The 80-year-old actor didn’t give much hope to fans of CBS’ new Blue Bloods spinoff when asked if he’d be reprising his role as the Reagan family patriarch during an interview with Hour Detroit on Nov. 11.

“I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue. That’s another show,” said Selleck of the Donnie Wahlberg-led follow-up to Blue Bloods. “I think it’s partly my lot in life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

Selleck did note that he “can’t predict the future,” but said he was looking more towards comedy at this point in his career following his successes on Friends and the Three Men and a Baby film franchise.

The Emmy winner also weighed in on Blue Bloods’ cancellation, which was announced by CBS after 14 seasons of the police drama, calling it a “huge disappointment” and expressing that he still doesn’t “know why CBS did it.”

“When we went off the air, we were the No. 6 show out of 100 on broadcast television,” he said. “It was actually No. 9, but if you get rid of the football, we were the sixth most popular series in all of television. I’ve been on a lot of sets that were miserable, where the cast didn’t like each other, but in Blue Bloods, everyone was professional and everyone liked each other. That is so rare.”

In 2024, CBS announced that Boston Blue, which would follow Selleck’s on-screen son Danny (Wahlberg) to Boston, would premiere in 2025. The show made its debut in October.

Wahlberg, 56, previously teased a possible Selleck return to Parade in June, saying that he “spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do.”

“And I can’t really get into the details of those conversations, but he’s been very supportive,” the actor said, adding, “I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes.”

He went on, “Tom’s always going to base his decisions on the work and material, and so yes, of course, I’d love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it.”

Boston Blue airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.