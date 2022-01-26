‘Impractical Jokers’: Joe Gatto Returns to Stage Following Separation From Wife

Amid updates about both his personal and professional lives, Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto has returned to the stage. On Instagram, Gatto shared a photo from a recent stand-up routine that took place in Wisconsin. In his caption, he thanked those who came to the event for their support.

Gatto’s post featured a look at his return to the stage after announcing his departure from Impractical Jokers. In the snap, he can be seen joking around with the crowd, who appeared to be enjoying his routine. Alongside the photo, he issued a “sincere thank you” to those who came out to the show. He went on to write that he was looking forward to another night out in Wisconsin for a subsequent performance.

“A sincere thank you to all the fans that came out to support and laugh with me here in Wisconsin last night,” Gatto wrote. “Looking forward to doing it again tonight. The amount of love and kindness in that room was not lost on me. It was a pleasure to perform for you.” As previously mentioned, the comedian shared the post weeks after it was announced that he was leaving Impractical Jokers. At the time, he not only told his followers that he was leaving the TruTV series, but that he was separating from his wife, Bessy Gatto, as well. Gatto shared the news on New Year’s Eve via Instagram.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Gatto went on to thank his Impractical Jokers co-stars Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James Murray and the production itself. He added, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”