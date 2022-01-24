‘Impractical Jokers’: Joe Gatto’s Wife Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Separation

Bessy Gatto, the estranged wife of Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto, was recently spotted without one very particular piece of jewelry. According to Page Six, Bessy was spotted in Long Island, New York, on Jan. 11 without her wedding ring. The news comes shortly after Joe revealed that he was both separating from his wife and departing Impractical Jokers.

Bessy was spotted wearing a white puffer jacket, a pink hat, and jeans. The one item that she wasn’t wearing? The wedding ring that she exchanged with Joe during their 2013 wedding. Joe and Bessy welcomed two children, daughter Milana and son Remo, during the course of their eight-year marriage. On New Year’s Eve, Joe announced that the pair had split “amicably.” At the time, he posted a statement on Instagram in which he noted that he wasn’t just separating from his wife, but he was leaving Impractical Jokers, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself smiling on stage. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

He continued to praise Impractical Jokers and his now-former co-workers and good friends, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James Murray, writing, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Following his post, Bessy shared a message of her own to her Instagram followers. Just as her estranged husband did, Bessy noted that the pair are committed to raising their two children together. She added, “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”