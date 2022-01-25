‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto Announces New Project Amid Exit From Show, Divorce

Just weeks after he announced plans to leave Impractical Jokers to focus on his family after separating from his wife, Joe Gatto is moving forward with his newest project. The comedian – who along with Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn make up The Tenderloins comedy troupe –announced on social media on Monday that he has teamed up with fellow comedian Steve Byrne for the launch of a new podcast titled Two Cool Moms.

Gatto shared the career update on his Instagram Story, where he told his 1.9 million followers that he was “really excited” to be “starting a new podcast with my friend Steve Byrne.” According to Gatto, the podcast will see him and Byrne “give life advice to people and give our comedic take on their dilemmas and try to help them as best we can.” Revealing the podcast name, Two Cool Moms, the comedian explained that the two of them “had cool mothers and influencers in our lives and think we give cool motherly advice.” Gatto shared that he and Byrne have already “done a couple episodes so far,” adding that they will release some episodes “probably next month.”

The announcement followed the Dec. 31 announcement from Gatto that he would be leaving Impractical Jokers, the truTV series he has been a part of since 2011, amid his divorce from his wife, Bessy Gatto. The former couple had been married since 2013 and are parents to daughter Milana, 6, and son Remo, 4. Gatto and Bessy “decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” the comedian wrote on Instagram.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them,” Gatto wrote. “To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

Gatto’s exit came after TruTV picked up Impractical Jokers for Season 10 back in February 2021. Following his New Year’s Eve announcement, his co-stars said that “with the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.” As Vulcano, Murry, and Quinn began filming on Season 10, Gatto over this past weekend returned to the stage for his first stand-up show since news broke of his Impractical Jokers exit. In his Monday Instagram Story, Gatto thanked fans for coming to the Wisconsin show and said he is looking forward to this week’s show in Florida.