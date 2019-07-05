Iggy Azalea Fans Thinks She’s Engaged After Huge Diamond Ring Video Is Revealed

Did Iggy Azalea and boyfriend Playboi Carti take the next step-in their relationship? Some fans of the Australian rapper seemed to think so after she posted a video on her Instagram of a massive diamond ring on her left hand wedding finger.

Azalea posted the cryptic video on the social media platform Thursday, showing her flaunting the massive rock without much explanation. The rapper has been dating Playboi Carti since September.

Carti previously discussed his relationship with Azalea in an interview with Fader, sharing they moved in together in December.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” he told the outlet

He also said he loved her music, adding: “I support everything she does.”

Azalea has kept details about her relationship mostly private. She posted a photo with Carti on Instagram last month, seemingly as the couple spent some time apart with their different schedules.

According to DailyMail, the couple faced criticism at the start of their relationship due to their age difference.

“He just turned 23, he’s five years younger than I am,” the Mo Bounce rapper wrote in response to a negative comment on social media. “Is that unusual to you? Because almost everyone I know isn’t the exact age as the person they date.

“You all act like he’s some little kid that just left school or I’m some old ass woman. We are both in our twenties, get off my nuts,” she added.

Her relationship with Carti comes after she broke off an engagement with NBA star Nick Young in June 2016. Their breakup came after Young was caught cheating.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried to rebuild my trust in him – it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” she wrote on Instagram at the time of their split. “I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned you’re [sic] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

Azalea has kept her social media presence at a minimum ever since nude photos of her were released on social media at the end of May. She released a statement about the controversy at the time.

“Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” she wrote. “The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming [and] makes me feel like throwing up. If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family [and] those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going through,” she wrote. “It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting (sic) your relationships [and] people who matter most too.”