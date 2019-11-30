Iggy Azalea Turns Heads for Embracing Thanksgiving Despite Being Australian

Rapper Iggy Azalea surprised her fans by embracing Thanksgiving on Thursday, even though she is Australian. The “Fancy” rapper told fans she started cooking for the holiday the night before, and shared how anxious she felt when faced with a decision. Her tweet came a week after it was revealed that the Atlanta home she is renting with boyfriend Playboi Carti was robbed earlier this month.

“I’ve been cooking since 6pm yesterday and I’m yet to eat anything. I’m starving,” Azalea tweeted on Thursday. “And I have maximum anxiety because I can’t decide if I should put marshmallows on my candy yams or not. I love thanksgiving. I hate thanksgiving.”

The tweet earned hundreds of responses from fans who wished her a Happy Thanksgiving, as well as some cooking suggestions.

“Show usssss omg make us starve too,” one fan replied.

Even the Turkeys love iggy pic.twitter.com/1htbTxlULJ — Flash Riviero🎭 (@flashriviero) November 28, 2019

“Always put the marshmallows on for an extra razzle dazzle!” another suggested.

“I usually just cover half of it with marshmellows (sic) cause i never know what my mood is gonna be when we actually go to eat lol happy thanksgiving Iggy,” another tweeted.

Always yes to marshmallows pic.twitter.com/eHp7CjX5QK — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Nikki 💖 (@Ding_Gorgeous) November 28, 2019

“Put them on. You won’t regret it. I’m so sorry you’re struggling so much with your anxiety. I’ve struggled with it before too, so if you need someone to talk to, I’m all ears,” one fan wrote.

Azalea’s Thanksgiving came at a stressful time for the rapper, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly. According to an Atlanta police incident report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Azalea and Carti reported a burglary at their Buckhead rental home on Nov. 14.

There were 19 pieces of jewelry stolen from the 6,500-square-foot home. The pieces are estimated to be worth a combined $366,000, according to the police report. The items included luxury watches, diamond rings and platinum bracelets.

Azalea told police she was on the first floor of the home when she heard footsteps on the second floor. She thought they were Carti’s footsteps. She said the backdoor was not locked so Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, could get back in the house.

After Carti arrived home, the couple realized their designer bag, filled with the jewelry, was missing from their dining room on the second floor. Azalea gave police surveillance footage from outside the home that allegedly showed the suspect entering through the unlocked door, the report said. The suspect wore a mask and gloves, and carried a gun, the report said.

Azalea shot to fame in 2014 with “Fancy” and her album The New Classic. After years of delays, she finally released her follow-up, In My Defense, in July. She planned to release the EP Wicked Lips on Nov. 22, but has since been delayed. Her latest single is “Lola.”

