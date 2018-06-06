See Iggy Azalea’s Red-Hot Intimate Photos

Iggy Azalea is maybe equally as recognizable for her figure as she is for her hip-hop talents, and the rap star recently unload some red-hot photos to get fans fired up.

Having released her last single back in February, and teasing new music on the way sometime soon, Azalea has to do something to remain engaged with her fanbase in the meantime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Enter the star’s Instagram account, where she regularly drops alluring photos.

Scroll down to check out the newest set of photos Azalea dropped, as well as a few other sizzling snaps she recently posted.

Red light

In the new set of photos that Azalea shared, she sports a few new outfits amidst a washing of red light.

The first photo sees the “Black Widow” rapper donning what appears to be a one-piece swimsuit with a sheer top section.

Showing off

Another photo of Azalea in the same one-piece outfit was also shared.

This time the 27-year-old is posed slightly different and is looking toward the camera.

Leopard print

The new red-hot set of photos also featured one of Azalea rocking a leopard print top.

In a comment on the photo, one fan called the native Australian “forever the baddest of them all.”

Black is best

In the final red-hot photo, Azalea is sporting a tube-style top with a matching pair of bottoms.

Both pieces of the set are adorned with tassels, something that is not too common on swim or lounge wear.

Softer look

In one other recent photo that Azalea shared on Instagram, many of her fans felt like she looked totally different.

“Yoooo has she always looked like this!! I barely recognised Iggy! Too pretty,” one follower wrote in the comments.

Poolside

As previously mentioned, Azalea is just as recognizable by her curves as she is by her rap skills, and her Instagram photos prove it.

In one recent photo, the superstar showed of her backside while catching come sun-rays poolside.

All about the angles

Sporting the same backside-revealing swimsuit, Azalea posted a photo of herself from a different angle as well.

This time, showing off her fit stomach and figure while taking a dip in the pool.

Sleek and censored

In a separate set of photos Azalea recently shared, the rapper donned a chainmail top and sported a new, shorter hairstyle.

A number of the photos from that black and white set were so revealing that the star had to censor them before posting them to Instagram.

Sultry and demure

Not every photo of steamy photo of Azalea is eye-catching for its use of bared skin, as evident in this photo of the star rocking a trenchcoat.

While the outfit she is sporting is low-cut in the chest, the real draw of the photo is the sultry look she flashes the camera with hair falling down the side of her face.