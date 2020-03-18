Idris Elba Inspired by Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Transparency in Wake of His Own Positive Test

A day removed from sharing with the world that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Idria Elba conducted a live Q&A session on Periscope and provided an update on his health. During the lengthy video, he went into great detail about how he came about going for a test despite not showing symptoms and how he’s been dealing with it in the wake of his diagnosis. He also brought up Tom Hanks and how he inspired him in this process.

Elba mentioned that he’s “proud” of how the Forrest Gump actor went about sharing with everyone about how he learned of his positive test. Hanks provided his Instagram followers with an in-depth write-up when he made his announcement. Hanks, along with his wife Rita Wilson who also tested positive, have since been released from the hospital. Through it all, Hanks documented his recovery with multiple updates.

“I’m really proud of Tom Hanks,” Elba said during his video. “I was definitely motivated by Tom’s move there but also I think there’s some transparency given to this situation when someone like Tom or myself is in this situation.”

Elba, who will appear in the upcoming second Suicide Squad film, also noted that his wife, Sabrina, has taken the test to see whether or not she has the virus.

The former The Wire star also went into how the public is perceiving the outbreak. He fears that with the growing quarantine across the country, many won’t want to share about their experience.

“I’m worried that people aren’t talking to each other about it,” he explained. “I’m worried that people are going to stigmatize people. I’m worried that people are going to panic and send the whole world into a spin. I’m definitely worried.”

Since Elba made his announcement, others in Hollywood have come forward in sharing their positive tests. Game of Thrones cast member Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the series, confirmed he had contracted the virus. Actress Rachel Matthews, who starred in Frozen 2, revealed she, too, tested positive for COVID-19.

The sports world continues to be impacted by the coronavirus, as well. On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of their players came out with positive tests. Among that group was former league MVP, Kevin Durant. He, like Elba, did not show any symptoms.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he told The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

