'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane on HBO's Game of Thrones, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The news marks the latest celebrity who has tested positive for the disease, which includes Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, who announced his own diagnosis Monday on Twitter.

Along with an unassuming photo of himself and another family member, he wrote a lengthy, heartfelt caption addressing his test results. It also appears that Hivju's aim is to both reassure his fans while explaining the necessities of social distancing to help slow the virus' spread.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus," Hivju wrote in the caption. "My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health -- I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," the actor continued. "Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the disease to be an official pandemic, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the U.S. the following Friday.

Hivju's announcement comes as many governments across the world are taken extreme measures to help slow the disease. In several U.S. states, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses have been ordered to close, although take-out and delivery is still an option in some cases. Albeit not everyone is taking the advice to heart.

For tips on what can be done to help slow the spread of coronavirus, you can check out some tips on the WHO's website here.