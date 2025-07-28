Hulk Hogan’s Son Pens ‘Extremely Difficult’ Note Following Dad’s Death

After a period of silence, Nick Hogan has addressed the death of his father via social media.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away last Thursday at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

Nick, whose 35th birthday was just today, shared a heartfelt tribute to his father last night. Several photos of the two together from childhood to adulthood were attached to the post.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot. I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult,” he wrote on Instagram.

He thanked everyone who had reached out to share “kind words and stories” about his father, calling it “incredible and comforting.” He called his father his “hero” and the “greatest dad in the world.”

“I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me. I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud,” he continued. “Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”

His mother, Linda, reflected on her previous marriage to Hulk Hogan just days before he passed.