Hulk Hogan and Ex-Wife Linda Banned From AEW Over Racist Remarks

Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife Linda will not be seen at any All Elite Wrestling events ever. This week, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan informed Linda that she is banned from all AEW shows. He sent the message on Twitter after Linda sent a controversial tweet about the George Floyd protests and riots.

In the tweet, Linda referred to black people as "Afro Americans" and said they were the ones doing all the looting, which turned out to be false. "Watching the looting, it’s all Afro Americans," Hogan wrote. "Not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized." Hogan received a ton of heat for the comment as one person said "Oof didn’t know the Hogan’s are like this. Disappointing." Another Twitter user responded by saying, "Think about that before you tweet."

You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 2, 2020

Linda has deleted the Tweet but has not apologized. In another tweet, Linda wrote: "Everyone wants police to stand down, and this is what you get? how is robbing and stealing tennis shoes a protest of George Floyd?" As far as Hogan goes, he's not allowed to take part in any AEW shows for comments he made in 2015. At that time, Hogan was with WWE and the cut ties with him after using racial slurs in a conversation caught on a sex tape. At the time, WWE didn't give a reason for letting Hogan go. However, the company said it's committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide."

In the tape, Hogan is heard saying N-word in a major rant. Once the tape was released and being let go by WWE, Hogan went to Twitter and said: "In the storm I release control, God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be, one love." WWE announced Hogan was reinstated into its Hall of Fame in September 2018. He was back on TV in November of that year as he was the host of Crown Jewel. In December 2019, WWE announced Hogan would be inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time as a member of New World Order.