This Is Hugh Hefner’s Secret to a Good Life

Hugh Hefner passed away on Sept. 27 at the age of 91, and the Playboy founder left behind a legacy spanning decades.

In the wake of his death, ABC News has shared a clip of a 2011 interview in which Hefner shares his secret to a good life.

“I think that the secret to a good life is when you’re young, if you’re a dreamer, you dream the impossible dreams and there are a lot of pressures to conform and change,” the editor says in the clip. “I think the best life is one where one pursues one’s own personal dreams.”

After founding Playboy in 1953 and took the magazine to huge heights over the next few decades, turning the pages of the publication into a lifestyle.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” Playboy Enterprises, Inc. said in a statement Wednesday night, via ABC News.

Hefner’s youngest son, Cooper, added in a statement, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.”

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history,” Cooper continued. “He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

