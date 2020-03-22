Howie Mandel Rocks ‘Do Not Disturb’ Hat While Taking a Walk Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is taking this coronavirus pandemic very seriously (as everyone should). On Saturday, TMZ reported that Mandel was seen out and about the other day with a hat that read “Do Not Disturb” on it. His hat clearly ties back to the social distancing efforts that all Americans have been urged to implement in order to help combat the spread of the virus. His fashionable, cautionary statement comes after production on AGT was halted amidst this ongoing health crisis.

Howie Mandel Ventures Out with ‘Do Not Disturb’ Hat During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/07I8Csc0aK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2020

While Mandel sported the “Do Not Disturb” look on Friday, he previously donned another ensemble that got the same message across. As TMZ went on to note, on March 10, the Deal or No Deal host, who has a fear of germs stemming from his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, was spotted wearing a full hazmat suit with a gas mask while on his way to a taping of AGT. Even though his ensemble was a bit unique, it tied back to the ongoing concerns about this coronavirus pandemic. Those concerns have even led to AGT halting production for the season.

On March 14, Page Six reported that production on AGT would be halted because of this health crisis. The decision came days after judge Heidi Klum left a taping early last week because she was feeling ill. She is currently waiting to hear back results from a coronavirus test and is self-isolating. In a lengthy Instagram post, Klum expressed that she is even self-isolating away from her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who recently tested negative for the virus.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” she wrote on Instagram about a week ago. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further.”

“These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe,” Klum continued. “Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities.”