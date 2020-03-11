Howie Mandel's Hazmat Suit for 'America's Got Talent' Arrival Has Fans Standing up for Him

On Tuesday, Howie Mandel showed up to his job at America's Got Talent wearing a hazmat suit, complete with gas mask. While the comedian offered no comment, he's been open about discussing his fear of germs, which stems from his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Given the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, which has led to festival cancelations, postponements and major film delays, it's likely that was the concern for Mandel's choice of wardrobe.

Once the story started making the rounds, however, instead of making light of the situation, a number of Mandel's fans came to his defense. Given his condition, many were quick to point out that despite Mandel's sense of humor, his concerns right now are likely very real.