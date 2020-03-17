Heidi Klum Reveals Husband Tom Kaulitz Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Heidi Klum can breathe a sigh of relief as she awaits the result of her own coronavirus test, revealing that husband Tom Kaulitz has not contracted the pandemic virus. The America's Got Talent judge shared an update on her family's health Monday on Instagram, having been self-isolating for several days after experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Sharing a sweet cartoon of the earth sitting in a hospital bed as the other planets in the solar system wish it well, Klum was responsive when a fan asked in the comments, "Did your test come back yet??? Feel better soon."

View this post on Instagram ❤️ art by @arkitekyuklid A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:01pm PDT

"Tom is ok, his came back negative," Klum replied. "I get my results on Thursday."

Klum has been open about her health journey throughout the U.S. spread of COVID-19, revealing two days prior that while she was feeling ill, she was not able to get a coronavirus test from the two different doctors she visited.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back," Klum wrote on Instagram Saturday. "We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."

"These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe," she continued, adding to her followers advice as to how to prevent the further spread of the virus. "Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well."

