How the Royal Family Reportedly Feels About Prince Harry's Upcoming Book

News of Prince Harry's "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir has reportedly caused quite the stir in the royal family, with Us Weekly reporting that some members of the family are more worried than others about what the 36-year-old prince will reveal. "The royal family is shaken up about the book," an insider source told the publication after Harry and Penguin Random House announced news of its 2022 publication Monday.

Prince Charles and Prince William are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal" after Harry has been somewhat outspoken about his negative experiences in the family, including criticism that has been "bad enough" for their public image already. "They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect," the source continued. "It’s making them nervous."

Harry's memoir is described by the publisher as a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," covering his childhood in the public eye, his military duty in Afghanistan and his relationship with wife Meghan Markle, with whom he shares son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 1 month.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." The Duke of Sussex continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." Proceeds from the book and audiobook will be donated to charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties officially in March 2020 after announcing their decision to move to Los Angeles in January of that year. Since then, the two have spoken out in some detail about their concerns with Markle's treatment by the royal family, including the denial of mental health care and instances of racism, which the couple shared in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Markle recalled there being "concerns" about the color of Archie's skin before he was born, and while Harry confirmed it was not Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip who made the racist remark, he said revealing the other party publicly would be too explosive.