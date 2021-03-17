Here's How Prince William Reacted to Prince Harry Sharing Their Private Talks With Gayle King

✖

The drama between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Royal Family is far from over. Following the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, CBS This Morning host Gayle King, reached out to the couple to see how they were feeling about the ordeal. "Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," King revealed. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."

"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time," King continued. "I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince William is "deeply distressed with Harry and Meghan's decision to share private family conversations" with King following the interview. While the source told ET that Harry and Meghan wanted the interview to be a kickstarter for productive and healing conversations, William was "fiercely protective" of Kate and was "unhappy" that Meghan had decided to mention any incident with her in the interview.

Harry and Meghan made it clear in the Winfrey interview that they tried to deal with the issues they were facing through private channels and were met with a metaphorical brick wall, especially with regards to the toll on Meghan's mental health. However, the Cambridges still expressed "total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said," a source told Us Weekly.

"What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color," the source continued. "William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent." The Cambridges allegedly "feel horrible," but maintain that they "still wish" that Harry and Meghan "had not tried to take down the royal family" in a public way. "William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private," the insider told Us.