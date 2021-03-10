Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly in 'Total Shock' Over Harry and Meghan Markle's Admissions

✖

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the British Royal Family has been scrambling to run PR clean up. Prince William and Kate Middleton are no different, with their team telling Us Weekly that some of the revelations from the interview left them flabbergasted. "William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said," the source claimed. "What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent."

The Cambridges allegedly "feel horrible," but despite their shock at the state of the situation, they "still wish" that Harry and Meghan "had not tried to take down the royal family" in such a public manner. "William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private," the insider told Us.

One of the much-discussed incidents that Markle addressed directly in the interview was the rumor that she made Middleton cry in the lead-up to the wedding. "The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen," Markle told Winfrey. "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. [...] What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me. Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true."

Markle did make a point to say that Middleton apologized after the incident with some flowers. "I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her," Markle explained. "I think it's really important for people to understand the truth." However, palace insiders reveal that Middleton is upset that Markle brought her up by name. "Kate is caught between a rock and a hard place," one insider told Us Weekly. "She wants to speak up and help the crown rebuild their image, but she is not one for confrontation nor escalation. Kate will eventually speak out about some of the bombshells dropped by Meghan, especially the crying incident."

The source continued, saying that Middleton "feels that there was a misunderstanding," claiming that the women "were trying to figure out flower girl dresses" and that "it should not have been such a huge point of contention."