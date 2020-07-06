How Much Melania Trump's Alexander McQueen Dress From Mount Rushmore Event Costs

First lady Melania Trump celebrated July 4th dressed in a gorgeous white-and-black Alexander McQueen dress. While onlookers had mixed reactions over her wardrobe, many wonder how much the sleeveless look cost. According to the designer's website, the dress costs approximately $3,840.

The McQueen dress is part of the designer's Spring 2020 collection according to Paper Magazine. The dress is based on designs by students at Central Saint Martins in London and was hand-embroidered and stitched on an ivory linen dress by the entire McQueen staff. It also featured black line art — which many took to Twitter to joke about saying it looked like President Donald Trump took a sharpie to it. However, her choice of attire was in reference to "Sharpie Gate" from last year when a Sharpie pen was used to alter a Hurricane Dorian map to falsely show Alabama as part of the "cone of uncertainty."

This wasn't the first time Trump has worn an Alexander McQueen outfit. In fact, in December she wore another black-and-white piece from the famous designer, a houndstooth jacket. She wore the article of clothing when visiting students at a Salvation Army center in London. Also, in October 2017, she wore the designer again when the president welcomed Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to the White House.

While the first lady has been praised for her fashionable choices of clothing, she has been criticized as well. In 2018, while on her way to visit the United New Hope Children's Shelter in McAllen, Texas — where 55 immigrant children were being detained at the time — she wore a controversial jacket that sparked outrage among Americans, including celebrities. As Trump was boarding the Air Force One, her $39 green Zara jacket read "I really don't care, do u?" on the back of it and did not go over well with onlookers. Some called her "tone deaf" for wearing something that would read that, while others felt it was a fashion statement.

In April 2019, during her visit to France, she stepped out in a bright yellow dress with two pink and white patterns on it, and that drew positive attention. The high collar, sleeveless dress was coated in pastel colors, catching the eyes of many. While not everyone was in agreement with her look, most couldn't help but to compliment Trump then note that they always look forward to seeing what she's going to wear during outings.