Melania Trump’s ‘I Don’t Really Care, Do U?’ Jacket Has Celebrities Furious

The backlash against Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket is continuing, with furious celebrities taking to social media to slam the first lady.

First Lady Melania Trump ignited a storm of backlash on Twitter during her visit to the United New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas, where 55 immigrant children are being detained. While she chose to wear a cream jacket during her visit, it was the $39 green Zara jacket she wore before and after the visit that bore a controversial message that many deemed to be “tone deaf.”

“I really don’t care, do u?” read the back of the jacket, which the first lady wore while boarding and deboarding the plane.

The message immediately sparked a wave of controversy on social media, with a chorus of furious celebrities joining in.

“The hypocrisy of @FLOTUS going down to the border to speak broken English to our refugees in that dumb jacket is a little hard to swallow. For all the trump supporters who defend her by saying she speaks five languages—English isn’t one of them,” Chelsea Handler wrote.

“The jacket Melanie wore on the way to meeting the kids held in internment camps has ‘I don’t really care, do you?’ written on the back. F– these people and f– anyone who says we should be polite to them or maintain decorum,” comedian Kathy Griffin, who infamously posed with the fake severed head of President Trump, wrote.

“Melania Trump attempts her fashion spin on let them eat cake! Meanwhile toddlers are locked in cages. This administration is a who’s who of Classless bottom dwellers,” actress Patricia Arquette wrote.

While Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, claimed that the controversial outerwear was “just a jacket” that had “no hidden message,” President Donald Trump contradicted that claim with his own statement, suggesting that Melania had purposefully chosen the jacket in response to the “Fake News Media.”

The first lady herself has yet to comment on the “tone deaf” daywear, though she did thank the “many hardworking individuals helping to care” for the children she visited.