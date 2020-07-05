Melania Trump's Alexander McQueen Dress From Mount Rushmore Event Sparks Mockery on Social Media
First Lady Melania Trump wore a $3,800 white Alexander McQueen dress to President Donald Trump's July 4th event at Mt. Rushmore Friday night. The dress featured black line art, prompting many on Twitter to make the same joke about the president taking a Sharpie pen to the dress. This was a reference to the infamous "Sharpie Gate" from last year when a Sharpie pen was used to alter a Hurricane Dorian map to falsely show Alabama as part of the "cone of uncertainty."
The McQueen dress is part of the designer's Spring 2020 collection, reports Paper Magazine. The dress is based on designs created by students at Central Saint Martins in London. The designs were hand embroidered and stitched on an ivory linen dress by the entire McQueen staff. The Stitch School provided McQueen's London and Paris teams with tables and looms so everyone could contribute to the design. It is available from McQueen's website for $3,840.
This was not the first time Trump wore an Alexander McQueen outfit. In December, Trump wore a McQueen black and white houndstooth jacket when visiting students at a Salvation Army center in London during President Trump's overseas trip, reports Hello Magazine. In October 2017, she wore a McQueen dress when the president welcomed Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to the White House.
Trump took a Sharpie to Melania's dress to explain how Covid 19 is "just going to disappear" !! As you can see, it did NOT go well!!😂😂😂 #SharpieDress https://t.co/VsuDZ8hgwh— Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) July 4, 2020
During President Trump's Mount Rushmore speech, he vowed to protect statues from being destroyed, claiming there is a "left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution" and they want to "tear down every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage." He also signed an executive order calling for the building of a National Garden of American Heroes featuring more statues of important Americans. "Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America’s destiny," Trump said.prevnext
prevnext
Looks like Trump used his sharpie on Melania’s dress for the 4th! #melaniasdress— Diana Maus ☮️💙🐾 (@DianaMaus) July 4, 2020
prevnext
Did Donald Trump take a sharpie to Melania’s dress?#MountRushmore pic.twitter.com/Sc2fvEO5Dd— Lara (@DPWIMM) July 4, 2020
prevnext
Trump Took His Sharpie And Was Trying To Find "*MELANIA'S FINLAND.*" https://t.co/RGSHBlvpsE— Dr. Tom Martin (Ph.D.) (@DrTomMartinPhD) July 4, 2020
prevnext
Is it me or does it look like Trump took a black sharpie to Melania's dress? @mmpadellan pic.twitter.com/GBlA3NANwi— Beth (@sqrlb8) July 4, 2020
prev
Did anyone else think @realdonaldtrump got bored on the way to SD, got his Sharpie out again & doodled his thoughts on Melania's dress? pic.twitter.com/5lTjhADTWn— George Floyd, Jr. 🌊🇺🇸 (@IAmAGeorgeFloyd) July 5, 2020