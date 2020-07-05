Melania Trump's Alexander McQueen Dress From Mount Rushmore Event Sparks Mockery on Social Media

First Lady Melania Trump wore a $3,800 white Alexander McQueen dress to President Donald Trump's July 4th event at Mt. Rushmore Friday night. The dress featured black line art, prompting many on Twitter to make the same joke about the president taking a Sharpie pen to the dress. This was a reference to the infamous "Sharpie Gate" from last year when a Sharpie pen was used to alter a Hurricane Dorian map to falsely show Alabama as part of the "cone of uncertainty."

The McQueen dress is part of the designer's Spring 2020 collection, reports Paper Magazine. The dress is based on designs created by students at Central Saint Martins in London. The designs were hand embroidered and stitched on an ivory linen dress by the entire McQueen staff. The Stitch School provided McQueen's London and Paris teams with tables and looms so everyone could contribute to the design. It is available from McQueen's website for $3,840.

This was not the first time Trump wore an Alexander McQueen outfit. In December, Trump wore a McQueen black and white houndstooth jacket when visiting students at a Salvation Army center in London during President Trump's overseas trip, reports Hello Magazine. In October 2017, she wore a McQueen dress when the president welcomed Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to the White House.