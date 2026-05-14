Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have a Baby?

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet planning on having a baby? Fans of the reality star and Oscar-nominated actor have been so curious if the couple will expand their family that they’ve actually been taking bets on the topic.

Jenner, who first sparked romance rumors with Chalamet in April 2023, has admitted that she would like to have more kids in the future, telling Vanity Fair in March that she’s focused on enjoying her day-to-day right now with a distant focus on more kids as she gets into her 30s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my business, my work, traveling with my kids [and] and enjoying my kids,” the 28-year-old said. She shares two children with her ex, rapper Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4.

“And then,” she continued, “I do want to have more kids.”

ROME, ITALY – MAY 07: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jenner became a mom in 2018. She recently told Jake Shane on his Therapuss podcast that she was initially “freaking out” when she found out she was pregnant with Stormi at 19. “I was really scared to tell my parents,” she confessed in the May 13 episode. “I was really scared.”

“But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself,” she said. “And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I’m going to make.”

Although Chalamet hasn’t gone on the record on the topic of kids, a source told Star Magazine that the 30-year-old “100% wants to be a dad.”

“They’re living together now and talk very openly about having kids together,” the source told the outlet about Jenner and Chalamet. “He 100% wants to be a dad and Kylie’s totally baby crazy.”

“Stormi and Aire are getting so big. She’s starting to really miss having a baby around,” the source continued. “And Timothée is so great with her kids. She has no doubt that he’ll be an incredible dad.”

The predictions market isn’t convinced that the two will pull the trigger — at least not in 2026. As of May 14, Polymarket bettors give Jenner just a 22% chance to be “confirmed pregnant” in 2026, down significantly from a 56% chance in April.

Polymarket also isn’t sold on a Jenner-Chalamet engagement this year, giving Chalamet just a 28% chance to put a ring on it before year’s end.