How Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Spent Her Summer

It has been a hectic summer for people all over the world, and Hailie Jade Mathers is no exception. The daughter of rapper Eminem and burgeoning influencer has been looking for new ways to leverage her platform and get out there without violating travel restrictions or putting herself at high risk for COVID-19. Judging by her Instagram posts, she did pretty well.

Mathers has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, where she typically posts slice-of-life-style content including photos and short clips. The captions are often snarky and ironic without revealing much about her personal life. However, she does seem to go out of her way to distance herself from the shock-jock legacy of her father, Marshall Mathers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

This summer has included cookouts, trips and a few looks down memory lane for Mathers. The 25-year-old also shared some more screentime with her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, who has featured in more and more of her posts in recent years.

Fans continue to flock to Mathers' posts, asking for more details on her personal life and complimenting her impeccable style. Here's a look back on the summer of 2021 in her life so far.