'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Allegedly Choking His Girlfriend

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested late on Friday night for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. Bryan was picked up at an apartment complex in Eugene, Oregon after neighbors called the police. According to a report by TMZ, Bryan remains in custody.

Bryan submitted to arrest willingly, and was booked on three charges: strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report. He was taken to Lane County Jail, where he apparently remains. The 39-year-old is best-known for playing Brad Taylor on Home Improvement. So far, the identity of his alleged victim has not been revealed.



This story is developing.