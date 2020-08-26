'Home Improvement' Stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn Reunite for Building Competition Show

✖

Brace yourselves, Home Improvement fans, a reunion between the series’ two stars, Tim Allen and Richard Karn, is in the works thanks to a new show being orchestrated by the History Channel. On Tuesday, a release was put out by the network, revealing a new competition series will star Allen with Karn serving as a host with both men also working as executive producers.

The 10-episode series has a working title of Assembly Required. Allen, who currently stars on Last Man Standing, spent all eight seasons on Home Improvement working alongside Karn. In their latest adventure, the two will be leading a competition that will “spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country.” The contestants will take on the job of incorporating “new life” into household items that need fixing. The series hopes to “push each contestant to their limits.” In the release, Allen spoke about how everyday Americans are “living in a throwaway society,” as this show seeks to show how everyday items can be reimagined into something brand new. “We buy, break replace… rinse and repeat,” Allen explained. “Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?” Allen says he created this show as a reminder to people of the “satisfaction and pride” that comes with a little DIY. As for teaming back up with Karn, Allen said, “who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days.” Karn linked back up with Allen back in 2013 in two episodes on Last Man Standing.

Eli Lehrer, the Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY, said the network is excited to partner with Allen and Karn on this new project, referring to them as “America’s bellowed duo.” The network is eager to see them “challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them.” Like Allen noted, Lehrer hopes this reinspires individuals to “think twice” about throwing away something that could be useful if fixed up.

Home Improvement debuted in 1991 and ran until May 1999. In that span, eight seasons aired for a total of 204 episodes. Along with Allen and Karn, Patricia Richardson, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith and Zachery Ty Bryan all were a part of the main cast. Pamela Anderson also played a main role over the first two seasons before making a brief return in the sixth season.