Hilary Duff Celebrates Thanksgiving With Family Following Coronavirus Quarantine

Hilary Duff celebrated Thanksgiving with her family Thursday after she went into quarantine earlier this month. The former Lizzie McGuire star, who is expecting her third child and second with husband Matthew Koma, was exposed to the coronavirus while working on Younger Season 7 in New York City. Duff, 33, reunited with her family for the holiday, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram from Domino Park in Brooklyn.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 1 or 2 celebrations away from getting out of 2020," Duff wrote in the caption. In the photo, Duff is seen kissing daughter Banks Violet, 2. Her son, Luca Cruz, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, also popped into the frame. Duff and Koma, 33, both wore face masks, although they pulled them down when taking the picture.

Duff revealed she is expecting on Oct. 24, when she published a video of Koma rubbing her baby bump. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," she wrote in the caption. Last week, Duff told fans on her Instagram Story she was "exposed" to COVID-19 while working and was already on her second day of quarantine at the time. Production on Younger was put on hold.

In late August, Duff announced Season 7 would be the end of Younger. She told Australia's 7News it will be their "last season" and felt "really lucky" they could film at all during the pandemic. The show was created by Darren Starr, who wrote "amazing" scripts while the show was postponed over the summer. "He writes amazing (scripts) for women and we feel so empowered to be on the show and to be playing the women that we are playing," Duff gushed. "They're all very different, but with very strong and flawed qualities - so I'm sure this last season will not disappoint."

Younger airs on TVLand and stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a divorced mother who goes back to work in publishing while pretending to be younger than she is. Duff stars as Kelsey Peters, Liza's friend. In May, Variety reported TV Land is developing on a spin-off with Duff's character. She will be able to work on that project since Disney+ chose not to move forward with a Lizzie McGuire sequel series. Duff called for Disney to move the show to Hulu, but nothing has happened on that front.