Hilary Duff Exposed to Coronavirus Amid Pregnancy, Now Quarantining

In late October, Hilary Duff revealed that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Matthew Koma (Duff also shares a son, Luca, with ex-husband, Mike Comrie). During her pregnancy, and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Duff has been working on Younger Season 7. Now, the actor shared that she may have been "exposed" to COVID-19 and is subsequently quarantining.

Duff took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share the news, per PEOPLE. She told her fans that she has been quarantining after she was potentially exposed to the virus. The Cinderella Story star wrote, alongside a selfie, "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml." PEOPLE reported that production on the next season of Younger was originally due to begin in early 2020. However, due to the health crisis, filming was pushed back. But, members of the cast wrote on social media in late October that they were back to work on the series. Duff was photographed on set with Younger star Sutton Foster in Manhattan this past week.

Duff's announcement that she was potentially exposed to COVID-19 comes nearly a month after she shared that she was pregnant with her third child. The actor is already a mom to son Luca and two-year-old daughter Banks, whom she shares with Koma. To announce the news, Duff posted a brief clip on Instagram of herself and Koma, who can be seen resting his hands lovingly on his wife's growing baby bump. She captioned the post with, "We are growing!!! Mostly me..." Duff and Koma welcomed their first child together, Banks, in October 2018. The couple later wed in December 2019.

Duff has been particularly open when it comes to her parenting journey. In September 2018, she told PEOPLE that her second pregnancy was a little easier as she was able to get help from her eldest child, Luca. “Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, ‘Cool, I’m ready, when is it happening?’” she said at the time. “It is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens. I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”