Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Broke Her Ankle During a Run 'Because You Know... 2020'

✖

Hilaria Baldwin is recovering from a broken ankle, and she is blaming 2020 like so many others. Baldwin posted a photo of herself in bed on Instagram on Monday morning, explaining that she was injured during a jog. Fans were with her in pinning this accident, along with so many other unfortunate circumstances, on an overall bad year.

"I broke my ankle yesterday because you know... 2020," Baldwin wrote. "I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch of road with no shoulder where there was a berm. I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle." Baldwin, 36, has a newborn son named Eduardo Pao Lucas, who laid with her in her pitiful picture. She explained that the most aggravating part of her injury is how it is impacting her ability to play with and take care of her kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

"It was silly and I'm frustrated and sad... but I'm determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible," she wrote. "It's hard because I can't carry my babies — amongst so many other things."

Baldwin and her husband, 62-year-old Alec Baldwin, have four other children as well — 2-year-old Romeo Alejandro David, 4-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5-year-old Rafael Thomas and 7-year-old Carmen Gabriela. With a full house amid a new coronavirus spike, this injury is likely to have a serious impact on Baldwin in the weeks to come. She used this opportunity to put out a PSA for joggers and motorists.

"Reminder: if you are on a country road: don't speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It's worth the extra few seconds it takes you," she wrote. "Thank you to John... the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful."

Before this injury, Baldwin had made three posts detailing how she was easing back into exercise in the weeks after having her fifth baby. She said that her workouts consist entirely of running, yoga and barre, but advised other new mothers to consult a doctor and take the process slow. Pictures of her slim physique amazed many followers, especially since they began just 7 weeks after she gave birth.

Since revealing her injury, Baldwin has posted a few other updates on her Instagram Story as well, including the fact that her eldest child, Carmen, was the one who took the photo above. She also wrote that Carmen had helped her bathe, and do just about everything else as she stayed off of her feet. Finally, she posted some close-ups of baby Edu, writing that at least now "we can spend loads of time staring at each other."