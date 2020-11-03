Hilaria Baldwin Breastfeeds Infant Son in Sweet Photo Taken by 7-Year-Old Daughter Carmen

✖

Hilaria Baldwin is enjoying some bonding time with 1-month-old son Eduardo. On Thursday, the Living Clearly Method author, 36, took to Instagram to show off a sweet photo her 7-year-old daughter Carmen snapped of her breastfeeding her newborn on the beach near the family's Hamptons home.

The image, shared with her 830,000 followers, shows the mom of five sweetly cradling her son in her arms as they enjoy some quality time on the beach. In the caption, Baldwin revealed that photo was courtesy of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin. She said that Carmen "told me I should post...might delete later."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 29, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

Since welcoming little Eduardo back in September, Baldwin hasn't shied away from sharing intimate moments like this with her followers, though that decision has earned her some pushback from a handful of fans. After Baldwin received criticism from a select few over a photo of herself "multitasking" while breastfeeding Eduardo, the Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru hit back at the mom-shamers, writing that she "I will post here and there about how we are doing" and that “"f you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, and I happen to see the message, I will just block you."

Baldwin again pushed back against the haters in October when she faced criticism over a video of herself in underwear showcasing her postpartum body. Clapping back at those who told her to "hide" her postpartum progress, Baldwin wrote that she is "one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love" and that "one thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. … Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure."

Baldwin and her husband welcomed Eduardo on Sept. 8 after having suffered two consecutive miscarriages. According to Baldwin, her son's full name, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, means "wealthy guardian of peace and light." Along with their newborn and Carmen, the couple are also parents to 5-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo, and 2-year-old Romeo. Alec is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.