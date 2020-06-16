Hilaria Baldwin Hits Back at 'Not Fair' Criticism Over Having a Nanny for Her 4 Kids

Hilaria Baldwin is speaking out against those who have judged her for having a nanny. She and husband Alec Baldwin share sons Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles, and Rafael Thomas, and daughter Carmen Gabriela with another on the way. Baldwin, who's always been open about her mom life, says she has no shame in asking for help.

"It's so interesting with the whole nanny conversation," she said on the Mom School podcast. "People will write to you and say, 'Ugh, she has a nanny' — but that doesn't mean that you don't take care of your own kids. It literally means I am also working. I work every single day. And for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair."

She added, "Neither my family or Alec's family live close. Right now, my youngest kids are 2, 3 and 4, and I have a 7-year-old. It is okay to accept help, and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that." During quarantine, she and Alec have been particularly cautious regarding the coronavirus pandemic because she is pregnant and he is 62 — just above the risky age limit.

"We are super, super paranoid about getting sick," she said according to PEOPLE. "They always say over 60 you've got to be worried and [Alec] just turned 62 and I'm pregnant and your immune system is not great when you're pregnant." Baldwid even admitted that she visits her doctors in a "hazmat" suit to keep safe, and they're coming up with a plan for when she's ready to deliver. "I had to go [see my doctor] with a hazmat suit on — literally, my hair is covered, goggles; I am the oddball," she explained. "[My doctor] said, 'You probably will labor with a mask on.' We'll get COVID tested there [...] hopefully [Alec] will be able to be there, [but] maybe not. I don't know what the situation is going to be like."

She and Alec are expecting another child in September following two miscarriages she had back-to-back last year. "What happened last year changed me in terms of focusing on certain things. I loved focusing on the sex of the baby [...] but right now I am going very slow with this experience and being very cautious." Since quarantine started, she's been homeschooling their children and confessed that she's more than ready for school to be done because it's been a lot to add to her already busy schedule. However, she did explain how much she loves her children and so long as she can be apart of their lives in such a way, she's happy to do it.