Hilaria Baldwin Slams Trolls After Sharing Photo Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son

Hilaria Baldwin is hitting back at mom-shamers following the birth of her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin. Just hours after sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding newborn son Eduardo Pau Lucas while brushing her teeth, boasting that "we are champs at multitasking," the Living Clearly Method author took to Instagram to slam those followers who left negative comments.

In a post initially shared to her Instagram Story but later uploaded to her feed, Baldwin wrote, "Let me be really clear about something: I will post here and there about how we are doing. If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, and I happen to see the message, I will just block you." The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru went on to state that she is "not interested in those opinions."

In the post, Baldwin said that "5 kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed" and "the split second it takes to snap a pic or put it here, on our community that we have built for years, is something I enjoy," especially now amid the coronavirus pandemic. Baldwin said that she likes to "look back" at the pictures that she shares with her followers and that she is "always happy to pause and document." She added, "I never regret it." Directly addressing the "negative" comments, Baldwin said they make her "wonder…why do you follow me if you don't like what you see?"

Baldwin's original post, shared on Saturday, had gained a surge of responses. Sharing an image of herself and little Eduardo, the mom-of-five joked, "3.5 days in and we are champs at multitasking." While many applauded the image as "beautiful," several others were a bit more critical. In one response, a follower wrote that "some things can just be kept to yourself.. the public does not have to see your whole life on Instagram." Another person commented, "Ugh.... please... with the naked photos and brest feeding." Several more criticized Baldwin for not being in the moment, one follower writing, "put the phone down. We get it," with another adding, "put down your phone for 5 minutes and quit publicizing every move you make."

Along with little Eduardo, Baldwin and her husband are parents to 6-year-old Carmen, 5-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo, and 2-year-old Romeo. Baldwin is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. The couple welcomed Eduardo on Sept. 8 after having suffered two consecutive miscarriages. According to Baldwin, her son's full name, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, means "wealthy guardian of peace and light."