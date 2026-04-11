Glen Powell Joins New Prime Video Crime Thriller Series

Glen Powell has landed his next project.

According to Variety, Prime Video has given a straight-to-series order for the crime thriller Calamities, which Powell will be executive producing via Barnstorm.

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The series comes from writer David Weil, who is also serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer under his Please Enjoy production banner. The official logline reads, “After a drug deal explodes into violence, a quiet border town is thrust into a deadly collision course between a small-town sheriff looking for answers from her past, a sociopathic hit woman, an overly eager FBI agent, and a ruthless sect of the cartel.”

(Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)

Additional executive producers include Natalie Laine Williams for Please Enjoy and Dan Cohen for Barnstorm. Ryan Schwartz serves as co-executive producer. Amazon MGM Studios will produce Calamities.

Natalie Laine Williams will also executive produce via Please Enjoy, while Dan Cohen executive produces for Barnstorm. Ryan Schwartz serves as co-executive producer. Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

“Calamities is the unique character-rich thriller that doesn’t blink,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios. “David Weil has crafted a story that knocks the wind out of you, and we’re beyond excited to support him, Natalie, Glen, and Dan in bringing it to life on Prime.”

(Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) GLEN POWELL

Powell has been making waves on both the big and small screens. He starred in the hit Hulu series Chad Powers in 2025, which is coming back for a second season, and most recently lent his voice to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Other credits include How to Make a Killing, The Running Man, The Best Man’s Ghostwriter, Twisters, Anyone But You, Hit Man, Devotion, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Top Gun: Maverick, 10 Days, Set It Up, and Scream Queens.

Additional information on Calamities, including who will be starring in it, has not been released. More details are likely to be announced in the coming months. This will be the latest project that Powell is adding to his busy schedule. According to his IMDb, the actor has a whopping nine projects in the works, and that’s only with acting. On the producing side, he has 10 projects, but some overlap with the acting. There is much more to come from him, and fans should get excited about what he has in store, both with acting and producing.