Heidi Klum’s Coronavirus Test Results Released

In recent weeks, Heidi Klum has been vocal about feeling ill amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The America’s Got Talent judge even missed out on some of the show’s tapings because of her illness. Now, after noting that she had taken a test in order to find out whether she had the coronavirus, Klum’s test results have been revealed.

As PEOPLE noted, Klum has tested negative for the coronavirus. The model announced the news on Tuesday via Instagram shortly after revealing that her husband, Tom Kaulitz, had also tested negative for the virus. To announce the news, she posted a photo of herself lying in some grass whilst looking up at the sky. She noted in her caption that it was her 14th day of staying home and, in a hashtag, that she was COVID-19 negative. Klum’s fans flooded her comments section in order to wish her a speedy recovery from her illness, which she noted was a “bad cold.”

When a fan asked her how she was feeling, Klum responded, “much better thank you. i just have a bad cold and trying to get over it. sending love out to you and everyone.”

Klum has kept her fans updated on her health journey and previously noted that she was awaiting the results of her coronavirus test. On March 14, she posted a lengthy message on Instagram in which she urged everyone to take this situation seriously in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” she wrote, noting that she and Kaulitz were quarantining separately. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other!”

“These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe,” Klum continued. “Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities.”