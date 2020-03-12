Heidi Klum Misses Another 'America's Got Talent' Taping Due to Illness

Heidi Klum has missed a second taping of America's Got Talent after she fell ill earlier this week. According to TVLine, the TV personality called out for Wednesday's taping, which will air during the NBC reality series' upcoming 15th season. This marks the second time this week Klum has missed filming, as she went home sick during the Tuesday taping. At this time, it is being reported that she is suffering from the common cold and not the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In her absence, Modern Family star Eric Stonenstreet took her place during Wednesday’s taping. His appearance meant a brief reunion with his Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara, who joined the competition series as judge in February. Other judges include Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

It is unclear how long Klum will be absent from taping. The model returned to America's Got Talent this year after having been replaced in Season 14 along with former judge Mel B by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union. She also judged both seasons of the spinoff series America's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent is currently just one of a select handful of studio-based shows continuing to film infront of a live audience amid the coronavirus outbreak. Even before the Worldwide Health Organization (WHO) classified the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, several other series suspended in-studio audiences, including The View, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Wendy Williams Show, Jeopardy!, and Wheel of Fortune, among several others.

Mandel, however, is not taking any chances and is taking serious precautions to keep himself safe. On Tuesday, the 64-year-old comedian arrived to set wearing a hazmat suit and a gas mask, a move that some others have taken on flights. Making light of his attire, Mandel shared a photo shared a photo of medical workers in hazmat suits to Instagram.

"Me heading to work [AGT]," he captioned the post.

America's Got Talent: The Champions wrapped its second season in February. America's Got Talent Season 15 does not yet have a premiere date, though it is expected to return sometime this summer.