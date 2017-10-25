Heidi Klum Posts Swimsuit Photo Asking Fans About Her Spotify Playlist

Heidi Klum is spreading the music!

The America’s Got Talent judge used Instagram this week to promote her Spotify playlist, posting a photo of herself emerging from a pool in a patterned bikini, her hair blown across her face.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

“Have you checked out my @spotify playlist yet?,” Klum wrote, sharing a link to the playlist, titled “Hip Hop Faves.”

She previously shared the same photo on Twitter, tagging her swimsuit and lingerie brand, Heidi Klum Intimates.

“Another beautiful day in sunny California with @HKintimates,” the model wrote.

In addition to her Spotify playlist, Klum is hard at work planning her annual Halloween party. In the lead-up to the event, the model has been sharing photos of her past costumes, each one more outrageous than the next.

In the past, Klum has dressed up as Betty Boop, a cadaver and Jessica Rabbit, last year attending her party with five models enhanced with prosthetics to appear as Klum’s clones. There’s no telling what she’ll dress up as this year, as the Project Runway host always keeps her costumes tightly under wraps before the holiday.

Judging from her trip down memory lane, it’s clear the model has plenty more tricks up her sleeve.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com