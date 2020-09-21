Heidi Klum Shares Selfie With 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni Driving

✖

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum shared a very rare photo with one of her children to mark a very special life moment over the weekend. On Saturday, Klum shared a picture with her 16-year-old daughter, Helene "Leni" Samuel, whom she shares with ex Flavio Briatore, behind the wheel. Klum's now-ex-husband Seal adopted Leni during their marriage. Klum and Seal are also parents to daughter Lou, 10, and sons Johan, 13, and Henry, 15.

"Saturday driving with [Leni]," Klum wrote in the caption, alongside astonished and heart emojis. Klum tagged Leni's own Instagram page, where her daughter has shared several family photos. On Sept. 9, Leni shared a mirror selfie, showing herself wearing a black face mask to follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines. In May, Leni celebrated Mother's Day by sharing old photos of her famous mom, whom she called "my gorgeous best friend."

Klum rarely shares photos with her children on Instagram, but when she does, she usually obscures their faces to protect their privacy. For example, in May 2019, Klum shared photos from a family trip to Germany with her then-fiance Tom Kaulitz, with emojis covering her children's faces. Around Thanksgiving last year, Klum shared a family photo at a tropical location, with everyone's backs to the camera. Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in February 2019.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Klum said Leni is the only one of her children interested in following her mother into showbusiness. However, Leni feels she "has to do her own thing," Klum said, adding that she has never pushed her children into any field. Leni just has a natural interest in the fashion world. "She just started where she said, ‘Okay, move over. Let me take this over,'" Klum told PEOPLE. "It’s definitely a ruthless business. It’s also changed a lot over the years. It was very different when I started in 1992."

This week, Klum and fellow America's Got Talent judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are preparing for the two-part Season 15 finale, which airs on NBC Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Simon Cowell might be involved, even though he has been missing following a serious bike accident on Aug. 8. Klum told The Mirror Cowell "is going to come to the finale, but do not tell anyone." Mandel has also predicted Cowell could be back before the season is over. In the interim, Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson have served as guest judges to fill in.