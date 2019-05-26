Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo of Her 4 Children With Fiance

Heidi Klum rarely shares photos of her children, but she broke precedent on Saturday with a photo of her family with fiance, Tom Kaulitz.

Klum shared a photo of her family taken in Germany. All four children are seen with their backs to the camera, while Klum hugs her eldest daughter, Helene Klum, and Kaulitz hugged Klum. “BERLIN” was all Klum wrote in the caption, adding heart emojis of different colors between each letter.

This was one of several photos of her family Klum shared from Berlin this week. On Friday, she shared a photo in front of the famous Checkpoint Charlie, with emojis covering her children’s faces. “Checkpoint Charlie in BERLIN with my Family,” she wrote in the caption.

Klum, 45, also shared a photo of her family at the Brandenburg Gate, with their backs to the camera.

Klum and Kaulitz, the 29-year-old guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel, announced their engagement on Christmas Eve, sharing a photo of the big engagement ring he presented her with. She later shared a photo of the two snuggling in bed together, adding “BLISS” in the caption.

Klum and Kaulitz dated for nine months before they got engaged. The former America’s Got Talent judge called him the “kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person” in an Us Weekly interview last fall.

In February, she told Entertainment Tonight they have a wedding date set, adding it was “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans. It will be very organized and on time,” Klum joked. “Very, very much on time and very organized.”

Klum has already been asked about the 17-year age gap between the two, and it is not something she cares about.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she told InStyle last summer. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Klum has been married twice before. She was married to Rick Pipino from 1997 to 2002, and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. She shares three children with Seal — Heanry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9. The father of her eldest daughter, 15-year-old Helene, is Flavio Briatore.

In February, Klum confirmed she was moving on from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, since she is working on a new Amazon show with Tim Gunn.

“I wanted to say THANK YOU,” Klum wrote on Twitter. “And how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on [America’s Got Talent] … I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW [kissing emoji] … It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!”

Photo credit: TF-Images/Getty Images