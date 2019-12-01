Heidi Klum Posts Rare Family Thanksgiving Photo While Taking a Dip

America’s Got Talent host Heidi Klum spent Thanksgiving in an exotic locale with husband Tom Kaulitz. She marked the occasion by sharing a rare photo with her family, including her four children. Just as she has in previous images with her children, she did not reveal their faces, preserving their privacy.

On Thursday, Klum shared the lovely photo, showing everyone looking off to the sunset with their backs to the camera.

“Thankful for all the love,” Klum wrote, with the “o” in “love” replaced by a heart emoji. She also added the hashtag “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Klum rarely shares photos with her children, but whenever she does, she makes sure their faces are not visible. Just last week, she shared a photo of the four having a fun Saturday with Kaulitz, but she put emojis on their faces. Back in May, she shared photos from a trip to her native Germany, but used emojis to hide their faces then as well.

Klum, 46, has four children – Helene, 15, from her relationship with Flavio Briatore; and Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, from her marriage to singer Seal.

The former Project Runway host married her third husband, 30-year-old Kaulitz, in February, although the wedding was not reported until July. The couple honeymooned in Italy in August and had another ceremony.

“It was so beautiful and it was the best time. We were in Italy for three weeks. I’m still wearing baggier clothes now because I just ate too much and had too much fun,” Klum told PEOPLE of her wedding to the Tokio Hotel singer. “I wish we could’ve had more people! It was more intimate, but we couldn’t fit more people… It was great. We danced until the sun came up, and it was nice because no one’s feet were hurting. It was so magical.”

Klum added that Kaulitz is “game for anything,” noting, “He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?”

Klum will soon be back on television in America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2. She agreed to return to the NBC competition series after skipping AGT over the summer. She will be joined by longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews. Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon will be joining Cowell, Mandel and Klum on AGT for the first time.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 debuts on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

