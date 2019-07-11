Heidi Klum Gets Married to Tom Kaulitz in Secret Ceremony

Heidi Klum is a newly married woman — and has been for several months, reportedly. According to TMZ, Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in February. According to court documents that TMZ did not publish but did cite, Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, married on Feb. 22, 2019.

The date was significant for the couple, as it was reportedly the date that they met. What’s more is that on that day, the couple was spotted together at dinner at celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow.

In February, the former America’s Got Talent judge told Entertainment Tonight that they had a wedding date set, adding that it was “coming along.”

“We’re two Germans. It will be very organized and on time,” Klum joked. “Very, very much on time and very organized.”

As for the 17-year age gap between the two, it’s not something Klum gives much thought.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she told InStyle last summer. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

On Christmas Eve, Klum confirmed that the Tokio Hotel musician popped the question, sharing a black and white photo of their smiling faces on Christmas Eve, her massive square-cut diamond ring clearly visible in the shot. “I SAID YES,” she captioned the image.

This is Klum’s third marriage. The former Project Runway host was previously married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, then Seal from 2005 to 2014. It’s Kaulitz’s second marriage; he was previously married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.

Klum shares daughter Helen (Leni), 15, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, as well as son Henry, 13, son Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9, with Seal.

When asked by Us Weekly in October if her kids liked her new beau, she gushed, “Yeah, they do!” In that same interview, Klum called Kaulitz the “kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person.”

In May, Klum shared a rare photo of all four of her children along with Kaulitz. All four kids were pictured with their backs to the camera while Klum hugged Lani and Kaulitz hugged Klum. “BERLIN,” was all the German-born supermodel wrote in the caption, adding heart emojis of different colors between each letter.

Photo credit: Gisela Schober / Contributor / Getty